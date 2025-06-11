Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.10, for a total transaction of $5,251,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,807.20. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total transaction of $4,959,500.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $3,143,600.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $2,924,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $2,982,500.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $486.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.55 and a 200-day moving average of $376.16. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $544.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duolingo from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

