SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Shares Up 17% – What’s Next?

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 17% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.