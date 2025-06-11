Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading 3.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 5,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 59,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Shawcor Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

