Shelagh Glaser Sells 7,310 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Synopsys Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $504.40 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Synopsys
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.