Shelagh Glaser Sells 7,310 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $504.40 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,162,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

