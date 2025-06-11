Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Trading Down 17.9% – Here’s Why

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

