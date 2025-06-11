Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $179.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $161.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.94.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

