Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,471 shares in the company, valued at $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

