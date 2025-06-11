Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $127.92 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,488 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $127,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 410.4% during the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,378 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $470.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $473.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.57.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

