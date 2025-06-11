Société BIC (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.32. Approximately 968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Société BIC Trading Down 1.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38.

About Société BIC

(Get Free Report)

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.