SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $142,222.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,391.20. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,528. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.