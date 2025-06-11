Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

