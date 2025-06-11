S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. 13,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 18,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 147,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

