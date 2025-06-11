S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $592.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $592.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $514.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.27. S&P Global has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

