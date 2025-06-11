Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. 2,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Spring Valley Acquisition Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.
Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
