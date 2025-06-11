Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,835 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on NetSol Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.01.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter.

NetSol Technologies Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

