Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 11,488 Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYTX. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,432,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 461,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 442,090 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 96,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

KYTX stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyverna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYTX. HC Wainwright upgraded Kyverna Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Kyverna Therapeutics Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

