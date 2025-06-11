Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 13,546 Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skye Bioscience by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skye Bioscience by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 463,644 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skye Bioscience by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skye Bioscience by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SKYE opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skye Bioscience ( NASDAQ:SKYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skye Bioscience from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Skye Bioscience Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

