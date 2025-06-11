Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 10,529 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,529 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 20,902,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,604,000 after purchasing an additional 702,636 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 17,006,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,754,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 169,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,144 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,414,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 251,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.05.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

