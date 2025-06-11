Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 13,005 Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASYS opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

