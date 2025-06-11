Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 26,261 Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge Stock Performance

ZDGE opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZDGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.