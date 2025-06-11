Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 221,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 112,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

Shares of GIFI stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $40.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

