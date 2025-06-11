Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,828 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 9.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 357.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. HSBC reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

