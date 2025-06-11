Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,629 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge Stock Performance

Shares of LTBR opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Lightbridge Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $308.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

Insider Activity

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jesse L. Funches sold 6,250 shares of Lightbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $60,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,288 shares in the company, valued at $451,308. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.