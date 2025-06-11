Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardforce AI during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardforce AI by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Guardforce AI in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

Guardforce AI stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Guardforce AI Co., Limited has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

