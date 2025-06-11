Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kartoon Studios during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kartoon Studios in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kartoon Studios in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Kartoon Studios Price Performance

TOON stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Kartoon Studios Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $37.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Kartoon Studios Company Profile

Kartoon Studios Inc, a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Shaq’s Garage, a children’s animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children’s songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children’s television series based on the children’s books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; and Spin Master Productions.

