Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo Price Performance

MYO stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.68. Myomo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYO has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Myomo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Myomo from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myomo

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 36,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $119,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 344,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,275. This trade represents a 11.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,380.62. This trade represents a 2.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 126,167 shares of company stock worth $427,093. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

