Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 175,425 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,425 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNYA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.91. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TNYA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

