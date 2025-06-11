Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 28,864 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,864 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Trinseo by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Trinseo stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $784.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

