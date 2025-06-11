Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 75,013 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 891,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 260,318 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 6,171,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 526,495 shares during the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,808,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

