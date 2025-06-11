Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 1.0%

Desktop Metal stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.17. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

