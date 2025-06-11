Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,334 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 325,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 96,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim set a $2.50 price target on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,016,610.12. This trade represents a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,800 shares of company stock worth $74,172. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

