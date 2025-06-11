Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 133,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 251,823 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Beyond Air

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,216. This represents a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Trading Up 4.3%

Beyond Air Profile

XAIR stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

