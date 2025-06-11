Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $68,000 Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 281,551 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of InnovAge by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

INNV stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.40 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.55.

InnovAge ( NASDAQ:INNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $218.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.09 million. Analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Zoretic bought 14,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $57,630.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,044 shares in the company, valued at $242,577.76. This represents a 31.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Anthony Scarbrough acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,653 shares of company stock valued at $281,922. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

