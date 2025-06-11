Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.5%

CMTG stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $418.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

