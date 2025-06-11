Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Galecto Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.32. Galecto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. will post -15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

