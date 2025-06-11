Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 276,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 667,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,659 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Hershkowitz sold 24,974 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $86,659.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,336.75. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 61,292 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $201,037.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,842.88. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,325 shares of company stock valued at $425,651 over the last three months. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rimini Street

Rimini Street Stock Up 3.2%

RMNI stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $298.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

About Rimini Street

(Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.