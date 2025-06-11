Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,614,169 shares of company stock valued at $366,510,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

