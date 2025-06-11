Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 164,089 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,469,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 457,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 112,974 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,295.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $616.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

