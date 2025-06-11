STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

NYSE:STM opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650,244 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $124,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,785 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $111,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,998 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,475,384 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 725,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $85,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,088 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $83,165,000 after acquiring an additional 938,097 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

