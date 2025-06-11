SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 7.1%

SunCar Technology Group stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. SunCar Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SunCar Technology Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

About SunCar Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in SunCar Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SunCar Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in SunCar Technology Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunCar Technology Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunCar Technology Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

