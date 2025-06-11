SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.
SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 7.1%
SunCar Technology Group stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. SunCar Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $11.74.
SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that SunCar Technology Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group
About SunCar Technology Group
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunCar Technology Group
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.