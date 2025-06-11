Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $14.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.78 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,944.12. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $210,267.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,305.10. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,993 shares of company stock worth $612,979. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

