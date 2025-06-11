Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.85 and traded as high as C$4.00. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.91, with a volume of 13,295 shares.

Supremex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.85.

Supremex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Supremex’s payout ratio is -23.70%.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment.

