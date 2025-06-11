Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 3,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Suzuki Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Suzuki Motor Trading Down 3.5%
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
