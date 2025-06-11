Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.84 and traded as high as $44.31. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 246,364 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNK

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 0.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.03.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.32). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 273.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.