Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Price

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.48. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $36.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.48 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,426,000 after buying an additional 162,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 139.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 554,933 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 846,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 98,923 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 772,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 341,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

