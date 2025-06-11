Texas Roadhouse’s (TXRH) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.71.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $189.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.68 and a 200 day moving average of $179.31. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

