The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $225.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,914,000 after purchasing an additional 164,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after buying an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after buying an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,060,000 after buying an additional 191,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,185 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $196.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. Allstate has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $213.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

