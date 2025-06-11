The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $225.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.20.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th.
ALL opened at $196.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. Allstate has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $213.18.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
