The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,765 shares in the company, valued at $43,832,121. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 20.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. AZEK has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

