The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.24. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $175.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

