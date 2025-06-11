The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,856,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

